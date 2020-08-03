‘Keep it moving’

Brian Reardon has a football obsession.

“I grew up in Newport, and I immediately fell in love with football,” he said. “The whole town revolves around it, and I lived walking distance from the stadium and would walk to every single game.

“I knew every player’s name who came through — I was always hooked and borderline obsessed.”

Reardon played football at Newport High School, and his team won a state championship in 1991 under former head coach Bill Keedy, who died in 2015. After graduating from high school in 1993, Reardon played football for Arkansas State University in Jonesboro for about a season before giving up football after trying to balance the game and his grades became too much. He eventually earned his sports-management degree from ASU in 2002.

“I sat out for a while before I realized I better get back and get my degree,” Reardon said. “It seemed a little bit easier after I cared a little more.”

Now Reardon has been named the head football coach at Southside Batesville High School, the first head-coaching job of his career. He has been an assistant at Southside for 10 years, serving as the defensive coordinator for about five years under former coach Kenny Simpson.

“He got to the game late,” said Simpson, who is now the new head football coach at Searcy High School. “He was an older guy, but you could see his potential and the passion he had for the game. I knew I wanted to groom him to be our defensive coordinator, and two or three years in, he got the job.

“He is now probably the best coordinator in the state. He’s got all the attributes you want. He understands the big picture. … I think he will do really well at Southside.”

Reardon said that before he got into coaching, he worked in restaurant management for about five years and later got into the construction business. He was 32 years old before he earned his first coaching job. He described himself as “a late bloomer.”

Reardon said he owes every bit of this opportunity to Simpson. When Simpson was hired at Southside, Reardon was a receivers coach and had only coached for two years prior to Simpson’s arrival.

“I was pretty green and wasn’t ready, but he groomed me,” Reardon said. “His passion is on the defensive side of the ball, and he groomed me for three years before I finally came into my own and got good at it myself.

“We had a pretty dang good run the past couple of years, and I attribute most of everything I know to him.”

Reardon said that for his first head-coaching job to be at Southside, instead of a smaller 1A or 2A school, or a program that is rebuilding, is probably his favorite thing about the position.

“It is an awesome experience and the thing I am most excited about,” he said. “To step into a program that I have been a part of building and is very established is very exciting. I feel lucky to have this opportunity.”

Reardon said that when he was hired as the new football coach, he heard from so many people, including some former players, who congratulated him.

“I am able to stay right here; I just had to move offices,” he said. “I have great relationships with the assistants, and I don’t have to start over from scratch or enter a rebuild situation.

“This is an established place that I am comfortable at, and we are going to keep it moving.”

Southside finished 7-4 last year, winning a conference championship, and has made the playoffs for the past five years. Reardon said that for a program that didn’t start playing football until 2006, to be where the team is now is impressive.

“I think Southside is a great job, and a good culture has been built there,” Simpson said. “Brian has a great relationship with the kids all the way down, even to the middle school level. They know him and what he stands for, and most really respect him.”

Simpson said Reardon does a great job of reading people well and understands how kids today have to be coached differently.

“He understands how to motivate different athletes,” Simpson said. “Brian is probably the best at motivating all kinds of athletes, and he also understands the big picture.

“It is about the community and the support of it and the support of the school, and he understands that. … I’m a big fan of Brian.”

George Sitkowski, who has been the athletic director at Southside for five years, said Reardon has a good relationship with the student-athletes and has “been right there with the success of the program.”

“He has been right there every step of the way in the building process,” Sitkowski said. “We think he is the guy to take it to the next step.”

Reardon said Southside has begun practicing, but under very limited conditions. He said the players are obviously doing some lifting and conditioning, but it is hard to get in a quality practice.

“Coaches can’t touch the football, and we have to disinfect the ball regularly,” he said. “We can’t touch each other or use the tackling dummy. It is not exactly where we would like to be, but I think the whole world is not exactly where everyone would like to be.”

“This is a tough situation to be in,” Sitkowski said. “The Ivy League schools have already canceled their seasons, and I don’t want to use the word ‘unprecedented,’ because it is overused, but this is something we haven’t seen before or had to deal with.

“We are all learning on the fly. First and foremost, however, we are always going to put our kids’ safety at the top of the list.”

