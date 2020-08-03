Lane closings set for Arkansas 10

Work on a project to widen a section of Cantrell Road in west Little Rock will require overnight lane closings starting today and lasting parts of two weeks, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Crews will close a single lane of traffic in various locations on Cantrell Road, also called Arkansas 10, between Sam Peck Road and Pleasant Valley Drive between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. weeknights through Aug. 13, weather permitting.

The closings will be placed in different locations within the work zone as work progresses but will not restrict traffic accessing Interstate 430, the department said. Traffic will be controlled by traffic cones and signs.