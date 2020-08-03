Last-second goal lifts Avalanche

Colorado Avalanche's Nazem Kadri (91) is stopped by St. Louis Blues goalie Jordan Binnington (50) during the second period of an NHL hockey playoff game Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

TORONTO -- Nazem Kadri scored a buzzer-beating power-play goal to give the Colorado Avalanche a 2-1 comeback victory over the defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues in Western Conference round-robin play Sunday night.

Kadri's shot crossed the goal line with 0.1 seconds on the clock. The NHL reviewed the play for several minutes before calling it a good goal.

By winning the game held at an empty Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Colorado took an early lead in the seeding race among the top four teams in the West. The Avalanche, Blues, Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars have byes into the traditional first round of the NHL playoffs and will each face the winner of a best-of-five qualifying round series.

The frenzied finish made up for an uneven first 55 minutes or so. In the final two, St. Louis captain Alex Pietrangelo went off slowly after taking a shot off the side of his right knee, teammate Alex Steen took a penalty and the Avalanche put goaltender Jordan Binnington and the Blues penalty kill under siege.

It finished with Kadri's goal that ruined a 36-save performance from Binnington, who was as sharp as he was during the 2019 playoffs. He made 16 saves in the first period.

Shots were 15-2 in favor of Colorado in the first when captain Gabriel Landeskog was called for interference to put St. Louis on the power play. Perron scored 19 seconds into the power play to give the Blues a 1-0 lead.

A penalty-filled second period included Landeskog boarding Zach Sanford -- a two-minute minor penalty that may warrant a look from the league's department of player safety.

Ryan Graves tied it at 1 on a broken play early in the third. After Blues defenseman Colton Parayko missed swatted at the puck and missed, Graves fanned on it before beating Binnington at the 5:33 mark.

COYOTES 4,PREDATORS 3

EDMONTON, Alberta -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson scored the first of Arizona's three first-period goals, a healthy Phil Kessel had two assists and the Coyotes held on to beat Nashville to open their Stanley Cup qualifier series.

The Coyotes made the most of their first postseason appearance since 2012, scoring three goals in the opening period on their way to building a 4-1 lead.

The Predators rallied behind two goals by Filip Forsberg, the second midway through the third period, to cut Arizona's lead to 4-3.

Darcy Kuemper, who stopped 40 shots, held off Nashville's late push and the Coyotes snatched momentum heading into Game 2 of the best-of-five series on Tuesday.

Christian Dvorak, Clayton Keller and Michael Grabner also scored for Arizona.

Ryan Ellis also scored for Nashville, and Juuse Saros stopped 33 shots.

Nashville was sixth in the Western Conference when the season was halted because of the coronavirus pandemic.The Coyotes were beneficiaries of the new playoff format for the restart, earning a spot in the qualifier after ending the regular season 11th in the West.

FLYERS 4, BRUINS 1

TORONTO -- Carter Hart stopped 34 shots, and Philadelphia opened the playoffs seeding round with a victory over Presidents' Trophy-winning Boston.

Hart is 11 days shy of his 22nd birthday in becoming the youngest goalie in Flyers history to win a playoff game. Michael Raffl had a goal and assist, and Nate Thompson, Philippe Myers and Scott Laughton also scored.

With 16 teams competing in best-of-five elimination series, the top four teams in each conference are playing a round-robin series to determine seeding entering the first round of the playoffs. Philadelphia finished fourth in the Eastern Conference standings, and the Bruins first.

Chris Wagner scored for the Bruins, and Jaroslav Halak stopped 25 shots.

