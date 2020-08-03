Little Rock police: Man dies of injuries after shooting

A man shot multiple times last month in Little Rock has died, police announced in a news release Monday.

Vence Lee Jr., 27, was dropped off at CHI St. Vincent Infirmary in Little Rock on July 20 by a white Kia SUV which then left the area, the release states. Lee was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the release.

Hospital staff told police at the time that Lee's injuries were life-threatening, and officers began an investigation. Detectives later learned that the shooting occurred in the 6800 block of Colonel Glenn Road, according to the release.

Lee died around 7 p.m. Sunday, authorities said.

Police said Monday the homicide investigation is ongoing.