100 years ago

Aug. 3, 1920

FORT SMITH -- Elbert Reams of Logan county was sentenced to serve 30 days on the charge of evading the selective service act. Reams was indicted, pleaded guilty and was released on bond to report today for sentence.

50 years ago

Aug. 3, 1970

NORTH LITTLE ROCK -- Lester Gibbs of North Little Rock, a Republican candidate for governor, said today he would play in his new band at the Saline County Courthouse in Benton tonight. "You've got to create a crowd at these political speeches," Gibbs said. "I figure this is something no other candidate can do." He said the band is not the same one he played in years ago while a radio announcer.

25 years ago

Aug. 3, 1995

GREENBRIER -- Gulf War veteran Gayla Butler Tapley of Greenbrier can't breathe well and suffers from migraine headaches and numbness in her legs that she attributes to military service. But Tuesday, the Pentagon said a massive government study of more than 10,000 veterans of 1991's Operation Desert Storm showed no evidence of any kind of "Gulf War Disease." Tapley, 28, served in the Gulf War with the 431st Civil Affairs Unit of the U.S. Army Reserve. Before the war, she worked as a Conway police officer. Now she cannot work. "The Pentagon is using that statement to push us to the side once again," Tapley said. "I basically think that these hearings the Desert Storm veterans have set up, have scared the Pentagon." Tapley and other Persian Gulf veterans from across the nation are in Washington this week to attend hearings about Gulf War Syndrome. The Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm "Yellow Ribbon" Commission organized the hearings.

10 years ago

Aug. 3, 2010

BENTONVILLE -- Which comes first -- the chickens or the civil population? That was the question Benton County Judge Dave Bisbee brought back from a tabletop exercise dealing with an agroterrorism scenario set in Northwest Arkansas. Bisbee was among local and state officials asked to participate in the drill, held last week in Little Rock, which was led by representatives of the FBI, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and other agencies.