Ouachita hires Shepherd in full-time role to oversee racial diversity efforts

Lewis Shepherd, a former Henderson State University administrator and new hire at Ouachita Baptist University, is shown in this 2015 file photo.

Ouachita Baptist University has hired an assistant to the president who will oversee racial diversity efforts on campus.

Lewis Shepherd Jr., a longtime administrator at Henderson State University, is OBU’s first full-time employee devoted to “advancing racial diversity,” according a university announcement.

In a statement released with the announcement, Shepherd said he wants “to help everyone associated with Ouachita and our community understand racial diversity and its impact.”

Ben Sells, the university president, said in the news release that Shepherd’s role will help the university be a “more welcoming and supportive campus for students, faculty and staff of color.” About 16.4% of the university’s students are racial minorities, according to Sells.

Shepherd is an OBU graduate, earning a bachelor’s degree in religion and a master’s degree in education. He also has a doctorate in higher education from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, the release said.

Shepherd, who is also an active pastor, has worked at Henderson State since 2009, where he has worked in students and community relations. He previously worked at OBU for 29 years “in a variety of roles,” according to the announcement.

In his years in Arkadelphia, the Magnolia native also has been a past president of the Arkadelphia Chamber of Commerce and served on several area boards, according to a lengthy biography on the city’s Rotary Club website.