Paragould pair charged with child rape

A Paragould couple is in the Greene County jail on child-rape charges after a boy told Paragould police the pair had been sexually abusing him for months.

According to arrest affidavits, the boy met with investigators on June 10, and said he had been abused by the couple since sometime in March. He told police the last incident had occured two days earlier.

The child provided "graphic details of ongoing sexual abuse," and described two sex acts by Carleena Marie Hawkins, 42, and "numerous" instances of sexual abuse by Shanny Lee Grady, 44, the affidavits state.

Grady, the first of the pair to be arrested, was taken into custody on July 23 on five counts of rape while Hawkins, who was arrested Wednesday is charged with five counts of permitting abuse of a minor and two counts of rape.

They each face at least 25 years in prison and are being held without bail until their Sept. 10 arraignment.