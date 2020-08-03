Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Cooking Families Core values App Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Paragould pair charged with child rape

by Eric Besson, John Lynch | Today at 3:48 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Shanny Lee Grady, 44, and Carleena Marie Hawkins, 42.

A Paragould couple is in the Greene County jail on child-rape charges after a boy told Paragould police the pair had been sexually abusing him for months.

According to arrest affidavits, the boy met with investigators on June 10, and said he had been abused by the couple since sometime in March. He told police the last incident had occured two days earlier.

The child provided "graphic details of ongoing sexual abuse," and described two sex acts by Carleena Marie Hawkins, 42, and "numerous" instances of sexual abuse by Shanny Lee Grady, 44, the affidavits state.

Grady, the first of the pair to be arrested, was taken into custody on July 23 on five counts of rape while Hawkins, who was arrested Wednesday is charged with five counts of permitting abuse of a minor and two counts of rape.

They each face at least 25 years in prison and are being held without bail until their Sept. 10 arraignment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT