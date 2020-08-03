POLICE BEAT: Gun, drugs found in traffic stop, police say | Report says drugs thrown from vehicle | Burglary call leads to arrest, police say

Police: Gun, drugs found in traffic stop

Little Rock police early Saturday morning arrested Laderrick Dewayne Pride, 27, of North Little Rock on multiple felony drug charges after a traffic stop at 5719 Maureen Drive revealed a stolen firearm and a variety of drugs, according to an arrest report.

Pride faces four felony charges related to simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of MDMA and cocaine (both with the purpose to deliver) and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana with purpose to deliver.

He remained in the Pulaski County jail as of Sunday evening, according to an online inmate roster.

Report says drugs thrown from vehicle

Jacksonville police on Friday night arrested 34-year-old Stanley R. Turner Jr. on charges related to possession of cocaine, marijuana, the prescription drug clonazepam and drug paraphernalia, according to an arrest report.

The arrest report said that when police attempted to stop Turner's vehicle for traveling at 35 mph in a 25 mph zone, they saw the vehicle turn into a parking lot and a black bag get thrown out of the driver's-side window.

Inside the black bag, police found a green, leafy substance; a white, powdery substance; two digital scales; and four pills in an unmarked bottle, according to the report. They also found a .40-caliber handgun between the passenger seat and center console of the vehicle, the arrest report said.

Turner, of Jacksonville, also faces felony charges of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms and possession of a firearm by certain persons on account of a previous conviction for possession of a controlled substance.

He was arrested at 428 S. James St. Turner remained in the Pulaski County jail with no bail set on Sunday evening, according to an online inmate roster.

Burglary call leads to arrest, police say

Little Rock police on Saturday morning arrested Gary Gorham, 28, on a charge of misdemeanor criminal trespassing after officers responding to a call about a burglary in progress found him on the floor inside a business, according to an arrest report.

The arrest report said Gorham had been banned from the business, located at 110 W. Sixth St.

He remained in the Pulaski County jail as of Sunday evening with no bail set.