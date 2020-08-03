ROCKETS 120, BUCKS 116

Russell Westbrook scored 31 points and had eight assists as the Houston Rockets rallied for a 120-116 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. The Rockets overcame a 36-point, 18-rebound outing from

Giannis Antetokounmpo. Milwaukee led 112-104 with 3:14 to play. James Harden added 24 points for the Rockets.Khris Middleton scored 27 and Brook Lopez 23 for Milwaukee.