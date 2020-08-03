TOP SIX: Week's most expensive homes sold in Little Rock + how much they cost

Pictured below are the six most expensive houses sold in Little Rock during the week of June 29-July 3, 2020. “Sold” refers to the date on which the real estate deed was recorded by the Pulaski County circuit clerk, irrespective of the actual sale date.
5808 Stonewall Road -- Owned by R E R of Little Rock Inc., this house was sold to Allie and Nicholas Green for $805,000.
20 Flatrock Pointe -- Owned by Tamela L. Gray and the TDG Trust, this house was sold to Milana and Eric Tedford for $668,200.
38 Avignon Court -- Owned by Laura E. and Michael A. Stover, this house was sold to Carol Y. and Charles L. Tennyson and the Tennyson Joint Trust for $589,000.
20 Maisons Drive -- Owned by Vickie O. and Donald J. Boyd, this house was sold to Edith Hernandez and Joseph D. Gates for $545,000.
14014 Fern Valley Lane -- Owned by Deborah S. and Steven K. Nelson and the Nelson Family Revocable Trust, this house was sold to Elaine Y. and Charles M. Myers for $545,000.
5119 F St. -- Owned by Chris Maris Custom Homes & Remodeling LLC, this house was sold to Nicole C. and Jonathan E. Feucht for $525,000.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.