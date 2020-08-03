TOP SIX: Week's most expensive homes sold in Little Rock + how much they cost

Pictured below are the six most expensive houses sold in Little Rock during the week of June 29-July 3, 2020. “Sold” refers to the date on which the real estate deed was recorded by the Pulaski County circuit clerk, irrespective of the actual sale date.

5808 Stonewall Road -- Owned by R E R of Little Rock Inc., this house was sold to Allie and Nicholas Green for $805,000.

20 Flatrock Pointe -- Owned by Tamela L. Gray and the TDG Trust, this house was sold to Milana and Eric Tedford for $668,200.

38 Avignon Court -- Owned by Laura E. and Michael A. Stover, this house was sold to Carol Y. and Charles L. Tennyson and the Tennyson Joint Trust for $589,000.

20 Maisons Drive -- Owned by Vickie O. and Donald J. Boyd, this house was sold to Edith Hernandez and Joseph D. Gates for $545,000.

14014 Fern Valley Lane -- Owned by Deborah S. and Steven K. Nelson and the Nelson Family Revocable Trust, this house was sold to Elaine Y. and Charles M. Myers for $545,000.