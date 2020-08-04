Police: Little Rock shooting injures 16-year-old

A 16-year-old boy was shot twice early Tuesday in Little Rock, police said.

Officers arrived at an apartment complex at 5400 Stanley Drive shortly after 3 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting, according to a Little Rock police report. They found the teen laying on the sidewalk with his chest covered in blood and bullet wounds in his chest and right arm, the report states.

Police said an officer sealed the 16-year-old’s chest wound and an ambulance transported the teen to Arkansas Children's Hospital. The teen was in stable condition at the time of the report.

Shortly after 5 a.m., a woman called police to an apartment about half a mile from where the teen was found and said her daughter and other minors saw the shooting, according to authorities. The minors provided the suspected gunman’s nickname, but no arrests had been made at the time of the report.

