Sheriff's office: 8 dead puppies dumped on Arkansas 10

Eight dead puppies found last week along Arkansas 10 were "believed" to be drowned and then dumped, according to a Pulaski County sheriff's office report.

The puppies - seven of which are estimated to be 3 to 4 months old - were found along a stretch of the highway spanning from Ferndale Cutoff Road to the bridge crossing at Lake Maumelle, according to the incident report.

A deputy found the puppies after 9:30 a.m. Friday after several people reported carcasses to dispatch, the report states.

Deputy Shawn Vick wrote in his report that he believes the puppies had "not been dead for long" before he arrived, noting their bodies had not bloated and no buzzards had arrived.

Department spokesman Lt. Robert Garrett said Tuesday the office has not received any tips.