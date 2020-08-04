Blasting could cause delays in Missouri for bypass work

In this Nov. 20, 2019, file photo, explosives detonate to blast away a section of rock at the construction site for the new Interstate 49 Bella Vista Bypass interchange in Bentonville. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/BEN GOFF)

PINEVILLE, MO. -- Interstate 49 traffic will be slowed and possibly stopped between McDonald County Routes EE and H near Pineville to allow crews to blast rock today through Thursday, according to Missouri Department of Transportation officials.

The delays will be between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The work is part of the I-49 Missouri/Arkansas Connector project, also known as the Bella Vista Bypass, to complete the final 5 miles of I-49 between Pineville and the Missouri/Arkansas state line.

Law enforcement officers will slow and stop northbound I-49 traffic and Route EE traffic attempting to enter southbound I-49 while contractor crews blast rock. Traffic attempting to enter southbound I-49 from Route H will be stopped for up to 15 minutes while crews are blasting.