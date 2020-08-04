Child hurt in Little Rock hit-and-run, police say

Police lights are shown in this file photo.
Little Rock Police are investigating a hit-and-run pedestrian incident involving a child on Tuesday night, according to Police spokesman Officer Eric Barnes.
Officers responded to a call near Republic Lane and Drexel Avenue at 8:45 p.m., Barnes said. The child, whose age and identity were not disclosed, was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, he said.
The vehicle that struck the child fled the scene and is described as a black Dodge pickup truck with black rims, Barnes said.
