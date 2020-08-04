Enderlin wins big at Arkansas Country Music Awards

Erin Enderlin was a four-time winner during Monday's Arkansas Country Music Awards.

Conway native Erin Enderlin was the big winner during the Arkansas Country Music Awards on Monday.

The singer-songwriter was named Country Artist of the Year and Songwriter of the Year. She also won Album of the Year and Song of the Year honors.

Bonnie Montgomery, who grew up in Searcy, was named Entertainer of the Year during the annual show, which was held online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The following is a complete list of the winners:

• Entertainer of the Year, Bonnie Montgomery

• Americana Artist, Maybe April

• Bluegrass Artist, Route 3

• Country Artist, Erin Enderlin

• Inspirational Artist, The Kinsmen

• Female Vocalist, Kelsey Lamb

• Male Vocalist, David Adam Byrnes

• Acoustic Act, The Whispering Willows

• Vocal Group, Anna Brinker/Adam Cunningham

• Album, “Faulkner County” by Erin Enderlin. Produced by Jim “Moose” Brown and Jamey Johnson

• Song, “Tonight I Don’t Give a Damn” written by Erin Endlerin, Jim “Moose” Brown and Jessie Jo Dillon. Performed by Erin Enderlin

• Songwriter, Erin Enderlin

• Producer, Jon Raney

• Sound Engineer, Bryce Roberts

• Promoter, Marty Scarbrough

• Video, “Dust on a Diamond” by Bailey Hefley. Directed by Roman White

• Radio Station, KJMX “The Wolf” Little Rock

• DJ, Stafford & Frigo, KDXY Jonesboro

• Publication/Blog/Podcast, Ozark Highlands Radio

• Venue, Roundup Music Show Theater (Brookland)

• Young Artist, Marybeth Byrd

• Bass Player, Dawayne George

• Drummer, Evan Hutchings

• Fiddle Player, Jenee Fleenor

• Guitar Player, Jon Conley

• Steel/Dobro Player, Robby Springfield