Horoscopes by Holiday/Opinion

Happy birthday: The year sprawls before you like blank paper, waiting for new stories. The paradoxical qualities of paper are present here, too; fragility and durability exist at once. So use your imagination; take chances; and write in a deliberate hand. You can trust that the practicalities and the fantasy will come together.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You'll track a result back to an action, but don't stop there. An entire series of actions contributed, and it was all set off by a single trigger. Once you figure it out, you can repeat or avoid at will.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): To agonize over a decision is a kind of decision in and of itself. Instead, decide to decide. This is a day for trusting that your subconscious and your intuition know things you are not yet aware of.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Fantastic news for your loved ones will thrill you. Vicarious emotion isn't the ideal for every day, but today, it's pretty great to get all the pleasure and none of the trepidation of firsthand experience.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Some of the things you have wanted to do turned out not to have enough of a plus side to keep you going on them for too long. You're back to looking for a new niche, and you'll have excellent luck with it, too.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): When you want something very badly, it's a gift and a danger. Desire causes you to work harder than you otherwise would. It also inspires nonsensical tactics. Bounce your thoughts off of an objective party.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Finding your own style is a process, and probably a constant evolution as you change through the seasons of life. Don't be afraid to try things out, because you can always discard what doesn't work.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Don't fret if you're not getting to do what you do best. You can do a lot of things "best." You may not think you are utilizing your talents directly, but you cannot help but express the essence of them.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): People can be expected to disappoint from time to time, but if it's becoming a habit, there's something to change, and fast. So which would you rather lose: the expectation or the relationship?

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): The only way to learn about what people do and do not want to see from you is to put yourself out there and get some feedback. You're ready for this, and it will point you straight to your next good move.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Some people or situations are simply intoxicating with the potential of being overwhelming to you. Pace yourself, and protect yourself from being overly influenced. Keep your wits about you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Your best is more than enough. Furthermore, you're the only one you need to convince of this. So don't worry about impressing anyone. Just do what you came to do.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): As for that person you know who gets bored easily and needs constant excitement to keep the relationship interesting, it's an interesting challenge, but there are at least a dozen better things you could be doing with your time.