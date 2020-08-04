Shootout at Little Rock gas station injures 2, police say

FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A shootout early Tuesday at a Little Rock gas station injured at least two people, police said.

The shooting began just after midnight at the Exxon, 5223 S. University Ave., when four gunmen emerged from a red Pontiac G6 and shot at another person, a witness told investigators, according to a report by Little Rock police.

Responding officers found shell casings and later learned that one victim, 24-year-old Tyshun Robinson, had sought treatment at CHI St. Vincent Infirmary for a gunshot wound in his shoulder, the report states.

Robinson told police he was at the Exxon when several people arrived and started shooting in his direction.

The man hid behind a car wash and shot back, possibly striking his cousin, 37-year-old Tammie Fuller, the report states. Fuller was treated at UAMS Hospital for a gunshot wound in his ankle.

Nearly five hours later, Little Rock police responded to a shooting call at a home in the 8600 block Herrick Lane, according to a second report.

Christopher Neal, 28, told officers he was "involved" in a shooting at the Exxon, the report states. He was followed to the home, where "gang members shot at him," according to the report.

No injuries were reported following the Herrick Lane gunfire.