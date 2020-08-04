Chicago White Sox's Yoan Moncada is congratulated by Jose Abreu (79) after hitting a home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

INTERLEAGUE

WHITE SOX 6, BREWERS 4 Jose Abreu hit a tying, two-run home run in the seventh inning, Leury Garcia scored on a wild pitch in the eighth, and Yoan Moncada added a solo shot in the ninth to lift visiting Chicago over Milwaukee in the Brewers' belated home opener. Milwaukee was set to open Miller Park for a weekend series against St. Louis, but that was postponed after numerous Cardinals tested positive for the coronavirus. The Brewers had been idle since Wednesday at Pittsburgh.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

PADRES 5, DODGERS 4 Jake Cronenworth singled home the go-ahead run in the sixth inning for host San Diego, which hit three solo home runs off Walker Buehler and beat Los Angeles. Cronenworth's hit gave ace Chris Paddack (2-0) his first career victory against the Dodgers. Trent Grisham, Wil Myers and Fernando Tatis Jr. homered off Buehler.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ATHLETICS 11, MARINERS 1 Ramon Laureano and Chad Pinder had two-run singles during Oakland's fifth inning, and the visiting Athletics thumped Seattle. Oakland scored eight times in the fifth inning, with all the runs coming with two outs. Oakland sent 14 batters to the plate in the fifth and eventually left the bases loaded after Marcus Semien flied out to end the inning.

A batboy sprays disinfectant on some bat doughnuts during the seventh inning of a baseball game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Chicago White Sox Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Milwaukee Brewers' Orlando Arcia can't catch a ball hit by Chicago White Sox Nomar Mazara during the eighth inning of a baseball game Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Chicago White Sox's Leury Garcia scores past Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher David Phelps on a wild pitch during the eighth inning of a baseball game Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Chicago White Sox catcher James McCann and relief pitcher Alex Colome celebrate after a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, in Milwaukee. The White Sox won 6-4. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu celebrates with Eloy Jimenez (74) after hitting a two-run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Chris Paddack works against a Los Angeles Dodgers batter during the fourth inning of a baseball game Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. reacts after hitting a home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Joc Pederson gestures above the dugout during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)