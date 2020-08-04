North Little Rock man dies after Sunday crash

A North Little Rock man died after a three-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Little Rock, troopers said.

Earnell Barrow, 26, of North Little Rock was driving a Toyota Corolla south on Geyer Springs Road, near Myerson Drive, according to a preliminary crash report.

The Corolla rear-ended a Dodge Ram, lost control and veered into oncoming traffic, striking a Ford F-150 head-on around 3 a.m., the report states. The Ram rolled over after being rear-ended, troopers said.

The drivers of the Ram and F-150 and a passenger in the F-150 were injured, the report states.

Troopers described the conditions as clear and dry at the time of the wreck.

At least 357 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.