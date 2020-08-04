Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Arkansas State Police

• Tony William Harris, 34, of 979 N. Betty Joe Court in Fayetteville was arrested Sunday in connection with fleeing, aggravated assault, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms and possession of firearm by certain persons. Harris was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• John Dale Mackey, 32, of Kansas City, Mo., was arrested Sunday in connection with fleeing, aggravated assault, possession of firearm by certain persons and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms. Mackey was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Thaddeus Austin Stewart, 29, of 19002 E. 37th Terrace St. in Independence, Mo., was arrested Sunday in connection with fleeing, aggravated assault, possession of firearm by certain persons and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms. Stewart was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Angelica Lee Howard, 21, of 304 N. Fifth St. in Dardenelle was arrested Sunday in connection with stalking. Howard was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Bentonville

• Noah Taylor Green, 23, of 13309 Stone Ridge Way in Bentonville was arrested Monday in connection with possession with purpose to deliver controlled substance and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms. Green was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Elkins

• Thomas Becerra, 30, of 899 Red Oak St. was arrested Saturday in connection with abuse of an adult. Becerra was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Farmington

• Anthony Phoumsengkeo, 33, of 1860 Willow Ridge Ave. in Springdale was arrested Monday in connection with theft by receiving. Phoumsengkeo was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Kiara Williams, 28, of 620 Highway 16 East E-12 was arrested Friday in connection with burglary, criminal trespass and interference with emergency communications. Williams was released Saturday from the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

• Jeshun Williams, 30, of 938 Betty Jo Drive was arrested Friday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member, domestic battering, false imprisonment and interference with emergency communication. Williams was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Brittney Richardson, 29, of 1832 S. School St. was arrested Friday in connection with aggravated assault. Richardson was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

• Omar Munoz, 39, of 1644 Dawn Drive was arrested Friday in connection with aggravated assault, false imprisonment and endangering the welfare of a minor. Munoz was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Asckom Sheppard 19, of 1100 N. 31st St. in Rogers was arrested Saturday in connection with possession of firearm by certain persons, theft by receiving and fleeing. Sheppard was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

• Jere Blackburn, 38, of 1138 Carlsbad Trace in Fayetteville was arrested Saturday in connection with theft by receiving. Blackburn was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

• Jessie Floyd, 35, of 612 S. Ozark Ave. in Trumann was arrested Sunday in connection with burglary, theft of property, criminal mischief and false imprisonment. Floyd was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Chassadee Costales, 21, of 657 Costales Lane in Bethel Heights was arrested Sunday in connection with hindering apprehension or prosecution. Costales was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

• Eric Landelius, 23, of 4616 Patrick St. was arrested Sunday in connection with theft by receiving. Landelius was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

• Jessica Owens, 38, of 2317 N. Brady Ave. was arrested Monday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Owens was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Siloam Springs

• Randy Jack Wiggins, 41, of Spring Valley Apartments in Siloam Springs was arrested Saturday in connection with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine or cocaine. Wiggins was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• John Feruzi, 25, of 315 Berry St. in Fayetteville was arrested Friday in connection with aggravated assault. Feruzi was released Saturday from the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Raquel Vasquez-Martinez, 36, of Springdale was arrested Friday in connection with aggravated assault, battery and criminal trespass. Vasquez-Martinez was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $7,500 bond.

• Clay Hagendorfer, 43, of 118 St. Vincent St. in Lowell was arrested Saturday in connection with battery. Hagendorfer was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

• Jose Garcia-Galvez, 28, of 1069 Elmwood Drive was arrested Sunday in connection with fleeing, forgery and leaving the scene of an accident with injury. Garcia-Galvez was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Amanda Nesheim, 32, of 250 McKnight St. in West Fork was arrested Saturday in connection with theft by receiving. Nesheim was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Alexender Linares-Sagastume, 25, of 1305 Crutcher St. in Springdale was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member and endangering the welfare of a minor. Linares-Sagastume was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Brent Grill, 53, of 2709 Quarry Drive in Van Buren was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Grill was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

West Fork

• Clifford Farmer, 52, of 158 Clifton Place was arrested Monday in connection with domestic battering. Farmer was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.