NWA fishing report

Beaver Lake

Anglers think deep for catching crappie and black bass.

Taylor Surley at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers recommends fishing for black bass along points 15 to 30 feet deep. Try plastic worms in crawdad colors or a jig and pig. Deep-diving crank baits may work along bluff ends and channel swings.

Crappie fishing is best on the north end of the lake, he said. Use jigs or minnows near docks that are over deep water. Fish 15 to 20 feet deep over water 30 or more feet deep. Trolling with medium-diving crank baits is another way to catch crappie.

Striped bass are biting on the north end of the lake on shad or brood minnows. Fish 30 feet deep over water as deep as 100 feet. Average surface water temperature is in the high 80s.

Beaver tailwater

Lisa Mullins at Beaver Dam Store reports good fishing for trout. The water remains high, so fishing from a boat is recommended. Power generation is typically from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Try fly fishing with white woolly buggers or similar shad-colored flies. Lots of threadfin shad are in the tailwater right now.

Power Bait tipped with a waxworm is the best bait. Nightcrawlers are a good bait. The top lures are small jigs, countdown Rapalas or small gold and red spoons.

Lake Fayetteville

David Powell at the lake office said bluegill are biting crickets. Large catfish occasionally will bite a cricket.

Try plastic worms rigged wacky or Texas style for black bass.

Lake Sequoyah

Mike Carver at the lake office recommends fishing for black bass with small plastic worms or creature baits. Bass from five to six pounds have been caught.

Bluegill are biting in shallow water on crickets or worms. Try trolling crank baits for crappie. Two trollers caught a nice mess last week, Carver said. For catfish, use stink bait or cut bait.

Bella Vista

Chip Wiseman at Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista reports good bluegill fishing 2 to 6 feet deep with crickets or worms. Loch Lomond is the best bluegill lake, but they're biting at all Bella Vista lakes.

Black bass are biting fair at night on spinner baits. Try top-water lures between first light and sunrise for black bass.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs said black bass fishing is best at night with 10-inch plastic worms. Try smaller plastic worms for daytime fishing.

Illinois River

Stroud recommends using soft plastic lizards or grubs for black bass. A small top-water lure may also work.

Eastern Oklahoma

Stroud recommends fishing for black bass at night with 10-inch plastic worms or deep-diving crank baits. Try top-water lures at first light and sunset.

Table Rock Lake

Focused Fishing guide service said the best black bass fishing is from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Try top-water lures at first light. Go to a drop-shot rig later in the day 25 to 30 feet deep over treetops. Bass may also bite a swim bait.