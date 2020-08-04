NWA outdoor briefs

Secchi day program online

The annual Secchi Day on Beaver Lake water sampling and environmental education event, usually held in August, is canceled.

Beaver Water District instead is offering a virtual 15th annual Secchi Day Science Fair on its website, bwdh2o.org. The science fair features a variety of water education and environmental activities for learning and enjoyment.

Secchi Day is named for the secchi disk, a device lowered into water to measure its clarity.

Study targets river's bass

Arkansas Game and Fish Commission biologists will be electrofishing on the Illinois River in Benton County over the next two weeks doing a study of the river's black bass population.

The bass population was last studied in 2014, said Jon Stein, district fisheries supervisor with Game and Fish. That research showed the stream had a good population of the three black bass species: largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass. Spotted bass numbers were particularly impressive, Stein said.

The study counted about 20 black bass per hour of electrofishing, including fish up to three pounds. Some 15% of the fish were 14 inches or longer, Stein said.

Bowhunters cancel 3-D contests

Cherokee Bowhunters has canceled its remaining 3-D archery shoots for the season. Shoots will resume in 2021 at the Fort Crowder archery range southeast of Neosho, Mo.

Sponsors cancel bass tournament

The Pagnazzi Parker Charities 2020 big bass tournament at Beaver Lake, canceled last spring, won't be rescheduled this year.

Officials had hoped to reschedule the tournament this summer.

Veteran's waterfowl hunt approved

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission in June unanimously approved the addition of a veterans and active military duty waterfowl hunt. Veterans and active military members may hunt waterfowl on Dec. 5 and Feb. 6, 2021, in addition to the regular waterfowl hunting season.

These are the same dates as the statewide youth waterfowl hunting dates.