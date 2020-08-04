Police investigate shooting death of 17-year-old in Texarkana

A 17-year-old boy died after an overnight shooting in Texarkana, police said.

The shooting happened at about 11 p.m. Monday in the 2800 block of Love Creek Drive, according to a Facebook post by Texarkana police. When officers arrived on the scene they found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was treated and taken to Christus St. Michael Hospital, where he died, the post states.

Detectives are interviewing several witnesses and have identified a suspect in the case, police said.

According to the post, the motive behind the shooting is being investigated and an arrest warrant is expected "without delay."