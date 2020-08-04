Postal chief in hot seat over slow mail delivery

FILE - In this March 1, 2017, file photo, then Elon Trustee Louis DeJoy is honored with Elon's Medal for Entrepreneurial Leadership in Elon. N.C. U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin and union officials say the U.S. Postal Service is considering closing post offices across the country, sparking worries ahead the anticipated surge of mail-in ballots in the 2020 elections. Manchin on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 said he has received numerous reports from post offices and colleagues about service cuts or looming closures in West Virginia and elsewhere, prompting him to send a letter to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy asking for an explanation. (Kim Walker/Elon University via AP, File)

WASHINGTON -- The House Oversight Committee has invited the new postmaster general to appear at a September hearing to examine operational changes at the U.S. Postal Service that are causing delays in mail deliveries across the country.

The plan imposed by Louis DeJoy, a Republican fundraiser who took over the top job at the Postal Service in June, eliminates overtime for hundreds of thousands of postal workers and orders that mail be kept until the next day if postal distribution centers are running late.

Rep. Carolyn Maloney, a New York Democrat who is chairwoman of the committee, said the Sept. 17 hearing will focus on "the need for on-time mail delivery during the ongoing pandemic and upcoming election," which is expected to include a major expansion of mail-in ballots.

Postal Service officials, bracing for steep losses from the nationwide shutdown caused by the coronavirus, have warned they will run out of money by the end of September without help from Congress. The service reported a $4.5 billion loss for the quarter ending in March, and it expects losses totaling more than $22 billion over the next 18 months.

Letter carriers load mail trucks for deliveries at a U.S. Postal Service facility in McLean, Va., Friday, July 31, 2020. Delays caused by an increase in voting by mail may contribute to public doubts about the results. The public might not know the winner of the presidential race on Election Day because of a massive shift to voting by mail during the coronavirus pandemic. That’s because mail ballots take longer to count because of security procedures and laws in some states that limit when they can be processed. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)