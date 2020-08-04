Report: Sun Belt

to play 12 games

The Sun Belt Conference intends to play a full 12-game schedule, including eight conference games this fall, according to a report from the Austin American-Statesman.

That would leave Arkansas State University with two slots to fill on its schedule.

This report comes after the Big Ten, Pac-12 and SEC all announced in July they will play a 10-game, conference-only season. The ACC also announced last month it will play 10 conference games and one nonconference game. The only other Power 5 conference, the Big 12, announced Monday it will play a schedule with nine conference games and one nonconference game. Multiple FCS conferences -- including the SWAC, Patriot League and Ivy League -- have moved their seasons to the spring.

Arkansas State's two schedule openings come as a result of Howard's conference moving its season to the spring and Michigan playing a conference-only schedule. ASU is set to play at Memphis on Sept. 5 and home against Tulsa on Sept. 26, while having open dates Sept. 12 and Sept. 19.

A possible solution to fill one of those slots is for the Red Wolves to play FCS member the University of Central Arkansas. UCA, which lost its Sept. 5 game against Missouri, intends to play a full fall schedule and has open dates Sept. 5 and Sept. 19.

ASU plans to start fall practice Friday.

-- George Stoia