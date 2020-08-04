Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Cooking Families Core values App Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

SEC delays football practice start by 10 days

by Matt Jones | Today at 1:43 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Arkansas coach Sam Pittman watches players during a July 2020 workout in Fayetteville. ( Walt Beazley, Arkansas Razorbacks )

FAYETTEVILLE — The delayed start to the SEC football season will also include a delayed start to preseason practice.

On Tuesday the conference announced its teams will not begin practicing until Aug. 17. The season of conference-only games is set to begin Sept. 26.

Teams will be permitted a total of 25 practices capped at 20 hours per week until the first scheduled game. Teams will not be able to wear full pads until the fifth day of practice.

Athletes will be required two off days each week by the conference, one more day than the NCAA requirement.

Arkansas was scheduled to begin its preseason practice Friday. That date was based on the NCAA's allowed start time 29 days before the season opener.

The Razorbacks have since canceled schedule nonconference games against Nevada on Sept. 5, Notre Dame on Sept. 12, Charleston Southern on Oct. 3 and Louisiana-Monroe on Nov. 21. A modified schedule has not yet been released.

Beginning Friday, teams will be allowed to conduct up to 14 hours of strength and condition, meetings and walkthroughs per week through the scheduled start of practice.

Since July 24 players have been permitted to participate in up to 20 hours of those activities each week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT