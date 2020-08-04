Troopers: Woman, 41, dies after pickup strikes tree in Marion County

Fatal wrecks in Arkansas
A St. Joe woman died after the pickup she was riding in struck a tree in Marion County on Monday, troopers said.
Misty Dean, 41, was a passenger in a Dodge truck that drove left off an embankment along U.S. 62, about one mile west of Pyatt, and struck a tree shortly after 9:30 a.m., according to a preliminary crash report by state police.
Troopers described conditions as clear and dry at the time of the wreck.
At least 357 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.