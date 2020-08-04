Troopers: Woman, 41, dies after pickup strikes tree in Marion County

A St. Joe woman died after the pickup she was riding in struck a tree in Marion County on Monday, troopers said.

Misty Dean, 41, was a passenger in a Dodge truck that drove left off an embankment along U.S. 62, about one mile west of Pyatt, and struck a tree shortly after 9:30 a.m., according to a preliminary crash report by state police.

Troopers described conditions as clear and dry at the time of the wreck.

At least 357 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.