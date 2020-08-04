Arkansas man dies after truck overturns, catches fire, troopers say

A man died following a fiery crash early Tuesday in Crittenden County, troopers said.

Michael H. Purkey, 57, of Horseshoe Lake was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado south on Arkansas 147 shortly at about 12:15 a.m. Tuesday when the truck left the roadway, a preliminary crash report states. His vehicle overturned and caught on fire, according to the report.

Troopers said Purkey was killed in the crash.

Weather conditions were clear and dry at the time of the crash, the report states.

Preliminary figures indicate at least 357 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year.