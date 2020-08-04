Arkansas man dies after truck overturns, catches fire, troopers say

Fatal wrecks in Arkansas
A man died following a fiery crash early Tuesday in Crittenden County, troopers said.
Michael H. Purkey, 57, of Horseshoe Lake was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado south on Arkansas 147 shortly at about 12:15 a.m. Tuesday when the truck left the roadway, a preliminary crash report states. His vehicle overturned and caught on fire, according to the report.
Troopers said Purkey was killed in the crash.
Weather conditions were clear and dry at the time of the crash, the report states.
Preliminary figures indicate at least 357 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.