Pedestrian struck, killed by car in Crittenden County, troopers say

A man walking across U.S. 64 in Crittenden County was killed when he was struck by a car Monday, state police reported.

A preliminary crash report states Tredell Lacy, 38, of Earle was walking south across the highway when he entered a lane of traffic shortly before 10 p.m.. A westbound 2019 Dodge Charger struck Lacy, according to the report.

Troopers said Lacy died after he was struck. The driver and other occupants in the Charger were uninjured, according to the report.

Weather conditions were clear and dry at the time of the crash, authorities said.

Preliminary figures indicate at least 357 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year.