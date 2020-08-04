Super Quiz: Art glossary: P

A picture that is a copy of a painting.
A representation of an individual intended to capture his or her likeness.
The thin board on which an artist holds and mixes paint.
One of three base colors (blue, red or yellow).
A method of showing distance by making far away objects smaller.
Any of various pale or light colors.
French for "chewed-up paper."
A picture (or series of pictures) representing a continuous scene.
An insoluble powder to be mixed with a liquid to produce paint.
Answers:
Portrait
Palette
Primary (color)
Perspective
Pastel
Papier-mache
Panorama
Pigment
