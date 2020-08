Trump fires TVA's chairman of board

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with U.S. tech workers, before signing an Executive Order on hiring American workers, in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump on Monday barred federal agencies from dismissing U.S. citizens or green card holders and replacing them with foreign workers, and fired the chairman of the Tennessee Valley Authority for having done so.

Trump told reporters at the White House that he was formally removing chairman Skip Thompson and another member of the board, and he threatened to remove other board members if they continued to hire foreign labor. Thompson was appointed to the post by Trump.

The executive order Trump signed Monday increases scrutiny of federal contractors' use of H-1B visas to bring in temporary foreign labor for high-skilled jobs rather than relying on American workers.

The TVA is a federally owned corporation created in 1933 to provide flood control, electricity generation, fertilizer manufacturing and economic development to the Tennessee Valley, a region that was hard hit by the Great Depression. The region covers most of Tennessee and parts of Alabama, Mississippi and Kentucky as well as small sections of Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia.

Trump also said the TVA board must immediately hire a new chief executive officer who "puts the interests of Americans first." According to Trump, the CEO, Jeff Lyash, earns $8 million a year.

"The new CEO must be paid no more than $500,000 a year," Trump said. "We want the TVA to take action on this immediately. ... Let this serve as a warning to any federally appointed board: If you betray American workers, you will hear two words: 'You're fired.'"

"All TVA employees are U.S. based citizens," said authority public information officer Jim Hopson. "All jobs related to TVA's Information Technology department must be performed in the U.S. by individuals who may legally work in this country."

"As a federal corporation, TVA's Board members serve at the pleasure of the President," Hopson added.

As Trump was meeting with workers who would shortly be laid off by the authority, Trump was passed a note from Chief of Staff Mark Meadows that said Lyash had called the White House and was promising to address the labor concerns. Some of the attendees, who are set to see their last paycheck at the end of the month, teared up as Trump read the message.

Trump said that he was made aware of the issue after seeing a television ad produced by U.S. Tech Workers, a nonprofit that wants to limit visas given to foreign technology workers, that aired in prime time on Fox News.

The group, led by Kevin Lynn, criticized the TVA for furloughing its own workers and replacing them with contractors using foreign workers with H-1B visas. The ad, Lynn said, had an "audience of one," aiming to persuade Trump to stop the TVA from outsourcing much of its information technology division.

Trump made the announcement as he signed the executive order requiring all federal agencies to complete an internal audit to prove they are not replacing qualified American workers with people from other countries. The White House said the order will help prevent federal agencies from unfairly replacing American workers with lower-cost foreign labor.

The order followed the TVA's announcement that it would outsource 20% of its technology jobs to companies based in foreign countries. TVA's action could cause more than 200 highly skilled American tech workers in Tennessee to lose their jobs to foreign workers hired on temporary work visas, according to the White House.

But Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee said the TVA doesn't get any taxpayer money. Commenting on the issue in April, Alexander said the White House was spreading misinformation. He said that the TVA chief executive officer's pay is lower than other large utilities and that TVA energy rates are among the lowest in the nation.

The TVA's board has defied Trump before. Last year, it voted 6-1 to shutter a coal plant in Kentucky that the president had pushed to keep open. The Paradise Fossil Plant Unit 3 got most of its coal from mines operated by a longtime and vocal Trump supporter, Robert Murray.

Then-TVA CEO Bill Johnson said the decision was about economics and keeping rates as low as feasible.

Information for this article was contributed by Zeke Miller of The Associated Press and by Mario Parker and Justin Sink of Bloomberg News.