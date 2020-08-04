West Fork woman arrested in murder plot

FAYETTEVILLE -- A West Fork woman was arrested in connection with a plot to kill her husband, according to a report from the Washington County Sheriffs Office.

Ashley Johnson, 28, of 12812 Parker Branch Road, was arrested Sunday in connection with criminal conspiracy. Johnson was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Johnson told police she and her boyfriend planned to kill her husband, James Johnson, and run away together.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the incident is under investigation and no additional information is being released.