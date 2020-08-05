Sections
ASU-Mountain Home delays start of fall semester classes

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 7:32 p.m.

Arkansas State University at Mountain Home is delaying the start of its fall semester to align with the scheduled beginning of classes of some local school districts, the two-year higher education institution announced Wednesday evening.

The change also allows more time for registration for the fall semester, the school said.

ASU-Mountain Home fall semester classes will start on Aug. 24, one week later than previously scheduled, the college said. On July 9, Gov. Asa Hutchinson delayed the reopening of public schools serving grades kindergarten through 12 from Aug. 13 until Aug. 24, 25 or 26.

ASU-Mountain Home, which is in north-central Arkansas, had 1,325 students in the fall 2019 semester, according to the Arkansas Department of Higher Education. About 57% attended part-time.

