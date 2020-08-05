Doncic's triple-double sends Mavericks past Kings in OT

Sacramento Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (8) controls the ball against Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber (42) and guard Luka Doncic (77) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- Luka Doncic punctuated a historic triple-double by making the tiebreaking shot with 1:57 left in overtime Tuesday to lead the Dallas Mavericks past the Sacramento Kings 114-110.

Doncic was sensational, finishing with 34 points, a career-high 20 rebounds and 12 assists. At 21 years, 158 days, he became the youngest player to finish a game with 30 or more points, 20 or more rebounds and 10 or more assists, shattering Oscar Robertson's previous mark of 23 years, 12 days.

"We needed that," Doncic said. "We played, I think, one of the worst games ever and we won. We didn't play good. We still hang in there, help each other, never give up. I'm proud of the win."

Kristaps Porzingis added 22 points and seven rebounds before fouling out late in regulation.

It was the Mavericks' first victory since arriving at Walt Disney World, and it allowed them to remain the only NBA team to avoid three consecutive losses this season.

De'Aaron Fox scored 28 points and Buddy Hield had 21, but the Kings could not close out a game they controlled almost from the opening tip until the end of regulation.

"I thought we settled too much down the stretch instead of trying to put pressure on the rim," Sacramento Coach Luke Walton said.

Walton thought the biggest factor at the end of regulation was the loss of Richaun Holmes. He had eight points and 12 rebounds before leaving for the final time with 1:52 left in regulation.

"When Richaun fouled out, that hurt," Walton said. "We got a little stagnant out there. We got some clean looks. We didn't make many of them."

Dallas scored the final six points in regulation to force overtime, then tied the score again at 102-102 when Tim Hardaway Jr. made three free throws with 3:10 to play.

Doncic broke the tie with a short basket. The Mavericks scored the next five points and never trailed again.

"I believe we had seven stops in a row to end regulation, which was huge," Dallas Coach Rick Carlisle said. "It was a guts win."

NETS 119, BUCKS 116

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot hit back-to-back three-pointers to put Brooklyn ahead to stay, and the Nets beat Milwaukee to keep the Bucks from clinching the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

Luwawu-Cabarrot finished with a career-high 26 points. Garrett Temple scored 19, Tyler Johnson and Justin Anderson each had 11, and Rodions Kurucs and Chris Chiozza had 10 apiece.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 16 points while playing only the first half for Milwaukee, which has lost two of three seeding games. Kyle Korver scored 13 points, and Ersan Ilyasova had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

SUNS 117, CLIPPERS 115

Devin Booker made a turnaround jumper over Paul George as time expired, capping a 35-point performance and giving Phoenix a victory over Los Angeles.

The Suns improved to 3-0 in the bubble as they chase a playoff spot.

Kawhi Leonard tied the game with two free throws with 31.3 seconds to go. Ricky Rubio missed a shot after that, and Ivica Zubac got the rebound, but he threw a bad pass that Mikal Bridges stole to give the Suns another chance.

Booker dribbled left before being cut off by Leonard. He turned the other direction and shot as George was closing, then crashed to the court as his teammates surrounded him to celebrate the victory.

PACERS 120, MAGIC 109

T.J. Warren scored 32 points, tying Jermaine O'Neal's franchise record for most in a three-game span, to send Indiana past Orlando for its third consecutive victory.

Warren has topped the 30-point mark in each game at Walt Disney World, starting with his 53-point outburst in the opener. He has 119 points in the restart.

Myles Turner added 21 points for the Pacers. Nikola Vucevic had 24 points and 10 rebounds for the Magic, whose season-best five-game winning streak ended.

HEAT 112, CELTICS 106

Bam Adebayo had 21 points and 12 rebounds, and Miami never trailed in beating Boston to remain alone in the fourth spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Celtics had their lead for the No. 3 seed cut to 11/2 games over the Heat. Miami has a game lead on Indiana and improved to 2-1 so far in the seeding games, despite Jimmy Butler sitting out with a sore right ankle after playing Monday in a loss to Toronto.

TRAIL BLAZERS 110, ROCKETS 102

Damian Lillard scored 21 points and Carmelo Anthony hit a big three-pointer late to help Portland to a victory over Houston.

The Blazers led by one before Lillard made one of two free throws. Anthony's three-pointer then extended the lead to 107-102 with less than a minute to go.

Lillard added two free throws and Anthony, who had 15 points and 11 rebounds, made one in the final minute to secure the victory for Portland, which is fighting for a playoff spot.

James Harden led Houston with 23 points and nine assists on a night he was slowed by foul trouble. Jeff Green added a season-high 22 points as the Rockets lost for the first time in the bubble after winning their first two games.

The Blazers were up by six midway through the final quarter after CJ McCollum and Lillard made consecutive baskets. But Jeff Green scored all Houston's points in a 7-1 spurt that tied it at 98-98 a minute later.

McCollum finished with 20 points as the Blazers pulled within 11/2 games of eighth-place Memphis.

The game was tied again later in the fourth when Gary Trent Jr. made a three-pointer to put Portland up 103-100. A driving layup by Harden cut the lead to one with about 2 minutes to go.

Danuel House made a three-pointer to get the Rockets within two midway through the third quarter. Lillard then scored all of Portland's points in a 9-3 run that pushed the lead to 82-74 with about 3½ minutes left in the third.

Lillard had a three-point play and then sank 3s on consecutive possessions to allow the Trail Blazers to build the lead. Harden spent the last five minutes of the third quarter on the bench after picking up his fifth foul on the three-point play by Lillard.

Hassan Whiteside had four points for the Trail Blazers late in the third, but Austin Rivers capped the quarter with a three-pointer to get Houston within 86-80 to start the fourth.

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) shoots a 3-point basket over Sacramento Kings guard Cory Joseph (9) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)

Dallas Mavericks guard J.J. Barea (5) shoots over Sacramento Kings center Richaun Holmes (22) and guard De'Aaron Fox (5) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)

Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith (10) and guards Luka Doncic (77) and Tim Hardaway Jr. (11) celebrate after defeating the Sacramento Kings in overtime of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP)

Aug 4, 2020; Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Kristaps Porzingis (facing camera) and guard Luka Doncic (77) celebrate after defeating the Sacramento Kings in overtime of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) tries to pass the ball against Sacramento Kings guard Cory Joseph (9) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)

Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith (10) shoots against the Sacramento Kings in the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)

Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) drives against Dallas Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (11) in overtime of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) passes the ball to forward Kristaps Porzingis (6) as Sacramento Kings center Richaun Holmes (22) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)