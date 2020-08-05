Fort Smith establishes entertainment district at Chaffee Crossing

FORT SMITH -- After about 20 minutes of discussion, the city Board of Directors on Tuesday established an entertainment district at The Hub at Chaffee Crossing.

Six of the city directors voted in favor of the ordinance while At-Large Position 5 Director Robyn Dawson voted against it.

Deputy City Administrator Jeff Dingman wrote in a memo it will be the first permanent entertainment district in Fort Smith.

"There are current and ongoing discussions regarding at least two more that may be brought to the board for approval in the future," Dingman wrote.

Arkansas Act 812 of 2019 permits cities in the state to establish entertainment districts, Dingman said. Fort Smith already established a temporary district at The Hub in March 17, which could be enacted through the city's "special event permit process."

The March 17 ordinance, also established a temporary district downtown, states both were to be activated with a special event permit upon the city administrator's approval for a specific period of time.

Under Tuesday's action, alcohol sold by an establishment in The Hub can be consumed within the entertainment district and adjacent public rights-of-way. All such beverages will be in a paper or plastic cup no larger than 16 ounces, with the name or logo of the establishment or event on it.

Alcoholic beverages in bottles, glass or cans aren't permitted in the entertainment district. More than one alcoholic beverage by a person at any time is forbidden. The district's boundaries will be designated with pavement markings and/or signs.

"This will allow for the sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages at outside events within the property/district," Dingman said. "No special event permit would be required for the entertainment district to be active, it would always be active."

The Facebook page for The Hub describes it as a "modern, master-planned community of residential homes, multi-family housing and commercial space." In a formal request to City Administrator Carl Geffken, Rod Coleman, chairman of the Rogers-based ERC Holdings, owner and developer of The Hub, said the company would like to include exactly the boundaries of the temporary district for the permanent district.

"After working on layouts within and outside the restaurant and [determining] future marketing and sales plans, we feel that The Hub, its occupants and patrons would benefit from a permanent entertainment district designation," Coleman said. "Our plans include outside patio dining and quarterly block parties for the residents of The Hub and Providence Addition, and this would facilitate these activities while not having to apply 45 days in advance every month or so."

Coleman said Monday the district would be confined to just The Hub.

Ward 1 Director Keith Lau said the board has discussed topics such as promoting community and outdoor activities, walkability of neighborhoods and bringing people together so that they can "be part of that community."

"And I think the intent is not, by any means, to create a beer garden at The Hub," Lau said. "This is about promoting a sense of community, having a place where you can come up and listen to some music, get a glass of wine, go out and listen to the music out on some lawn or maybe in a courtyard."