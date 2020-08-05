Gadgets & Gizmos

We bought the Zeal Mini-Masher for mashing berries to make jam, but its uses don't stop there.

It works for guacamole, cooked vegetables (careful if they're still hot) and even hard-cooked eggs. The masher features straight-sided blade-like slats that are less prone to clogging than rounded wires. They aren't sharp enough to cut skin, but they easily slice through peeled avocados and cooked egg yolk.

The handle is comfortable to grip, but those with very large hands may find it a bit small.

Dishwasher safe.

$9