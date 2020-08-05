Idea Alley is taking the week off.
We'd love to hear all about the great recipes you've been making this summer. The new ones, the old ones, the easy ones and the complicated ones. Did you improvise a new way to make a favorite dish without all the ingredients you usually use? Tell us about it. Did you teach yourself a new recipe? We'd love it if you'd share.
Do you have a question about a new-to-you term or ingredient?
Email recipe contributions, requests and culinary questions to:
kbrant@adgnewsroom.com
