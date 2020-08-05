Judge dismisses suit against state House nominee

A lawsuit seeking to stop former state representative Jimmie Wilson from running to return to the state Legislature was dismissed by a Pulaski County judge on Wednesday.

In a letter filed with the circuit court early Wednesday, Judge Alice Gray said that she would deny and dismiss a complaint filed by a Phillips County woman, which charged that Wilson was ineligible to hold public office due to a decades-old misdemeanor conviction in federal court for illegal use of farm loans and selling mortgaged crops.

Wilson was tapped by local Democrats last month to fill a vacant candidacy in the heavily-Democratic House District 12, after state Rep. Chris Richey, D- Helena-West Helena dropped out of his re-election bid to take a job in another area of the state.

Soon after securing the nomination, a lawsuit was filed by El Dorado attorney Caleb Baumgardner on behalf of Lisa Ramey, who lives in House District 12, seeking to kick Wilson off the ballot.

At a hearing last week however, Gray said that she was “perturbed” by Baumgardner’s handling of the case. Specifically, she called into question Ramey’s standing to challenge Wilson’s candidacy because she was not identified as a registered voter in the complaint, and she chastised Baumgardner for failing to properly serve other parties with documents that had been filed in the case.

“I believe this case has been a disaster from the beginning,” Judge Gray said.

Still, she allowed Baumgardner, Wilson and attorneys for both the Democratic Party of Arkansas and the Republican candidate in House District 12, David Tollett, to make their arguments before she issued a ruling.

An order explaining Judge Gray’s full ruling will be issued later today, Gray said in her letter to the court.