Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Cooking Families Core values App Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Little Rock police searching for homicide suspect

by Nyssa Kruse | Today at 9:52 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Brelyn London

Police are searching for a man wanted in the homicide of a 27-year-old who died Sunday.

Vence Lee Jr. was dropped off at CHI St. Vincent Infirmary in Little Rock on July 20 by a white Kia SUV, which then left the area, according to a news release issued by Little Rock police. Lee was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said he died of his injuries around 7 p.m. Sunday.

An arrest warrant for Brelyn London on a charge of first-degree murder has been issued, according to a department tweet, and officers are seeking information on his whereabouts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT