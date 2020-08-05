Little Rock police searching for homicide suspect

Police are searching for a man wanted in the homicide of a 27-year-old who died Sunday.

Vence Lee Jr. was dropped off at CHI St. Vincent Infirmary in Little Rock on July 20 by a white Kia SUV, which then left the area, according to a news release issued by Little Rock police. Lee was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said he died of his injuries around 7 p.m. Sunday.

An arrest warrant for Brelyn London on a charge of first-degree murder has been issued, according to a department tweet, and officers are seeking information on his whereabouts.