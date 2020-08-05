Little Rock receives no bids for War Memorial Park lease

The deteriorated 18th green at what used to be War Memorial Golf Course. Little Rock has put out a request for proposals on a golf entertainment venue that would be built on 18 acres of what used to be War Memorial Park Golf Course. A golf entertainment chain, Topgolf is a high-tech driving range chain that Mayor Frank Scott Jr. has expressed interest in previously. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette - John Sykes JR.)

A request for proposals from the city seeking a golf entertainment venue to lease a portion of Little Rock’s War Memorial Park came up empty at Wednesday’s deadline.

No interested bidders submitted proposals to lease an 18-acre portion of park property near the intersection of South University Avenue and West 6th Street.

The city received one response - "not interested" - from Renaissance Roofing, which is part of a vendor pool that receives bid notifications, city spokesman Lamor Williams said in an email.

It was not clear Wednesday afternoon whether the city would send out another request, or if conversations between officials and golf entertainment companies such as Topgolf were continuing. Williams directed questions about those decision to the mayor’s office, which did not immediately respond to inquiries from the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

City officials met with the chain, which combines a sports bar atmosphere with a high-tech driving range, in 2019. Topgolf opened its first Arkansas location in Rogers in the spring.

