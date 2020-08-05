Man arrested after hours-long standoff in Pulaski County, authorities say

A 30-year-old man faces multiple charges, including two counts of attempted capital murder, after an hours-long standoff in Pulaski County on Tuesday night that stretched into Wednesday morning.

Pulaski County sheriff’s office spokesman Lt. Robert Garrett said deputies responded around 9:30 p.m. to 17303 Hidden Acres Lane after receiving reports a man was threatening family members with a gun.

Garrett said deputies were able to get the family safely out of the residence, but Robert Olles ran to a back room and locked himself inside.

A SWAT team arrived and negotiated with the man, Garrett said.

The spokesman said that, at some point during the incident, Olles fired a gun at a deputy. That deputy was not injured, according to Garrett. An initial report does not describe any shots fired but lists a deputy as the victim in the attempted murder charges.

Garrett said tear gas was used around 1:45 a.m. to try to force Olles out, and he surrendered without incident.

According to an online jail roster, Olles faces preliminary charges of three counts of interfering with emergency communication, three counts of aggravated assault on a family or household member and two counts of criminal attempted capital murder. No bond was listed late Wednesday morning.