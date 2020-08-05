Mayor says he wants to prepare Springdale for future

SPRINGDALE -- Mayor Doug Sprouse says he is running for his fourth and final term as leader of the city.

"The only reason a city exists is to return services to its residents," Sprouse said Tuesday. "We've done that. I'm proud of that."

Sprouse, 63, pointed to attracting Arkansas Children's Northwest and Sam's Club to the city, both serving the residents and providing a strong base for the sales taxes that runs the city.

"It's been exciting to think I played a little part of that," he said.

Sprouse said he would like to see the excitement of the Arvest Ballpark area develop all over the city.

He'd also like to see revitalization of downtown completed and enjoyed.

And he wants to help the City Council as it spends the few final millions from the $200 million bond issues voters approved in 2018.

Sprouse listed street projects, new fire stations, a state-of-the art animal shelter, a new city administration building and park improvements -- all under construction -- among the bond projects.

The city leads the state in the number of jobs created, Sprouse continued. He wants the jobs to be self-sustaining and create opportunities for residents to spend their money in this city. Most of the city's operating budget comes from sales tax.

In most years, Springdale brings in fewer sales tax dollars than the other cities in the region -- although that gap is closing, Sprouse said.

"We've always said, 'We do more with less,' but we would like trying to do more with more."

Sprouse said he has not one proud moment while in office, but many.

"I'm a 'big picture' guy," he said. "Most decisions I make I think about how I am setting the stage for those that will come after me."

With one more term as mayor, Sprouse said he wants to help future leaders transition into their responsibilities. Several key department heads are contemplating retirement.

"I've made it no secret that I don't want to run for another term after this," Sprouse said with a laugh. "But I want to leave the city in good shape to move forward."

Springdale has changed a lot since Sprouse was a boy growing up in the town. The changes are encouraging and important, he said.

"Everybody likes to talk about the 'good ol' days,'" he said. "But it's not the good ol' days, and we need to move forward."

The mayor earns $133,278 a year and serves a four-year term.

No opponents had filed by Tuesday afternoon. Municipal filings close at noon today. The nonpartisan election is Nov. 3.