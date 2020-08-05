Motorcyclist dies after striking pole in Pulaski County, troopers say

A motorcyclist died after he crashed into a pole Tuesday afternoon in Pulaski County, state police said.

Thomas Adams, 61, was riding a Suzuki Boulevard west on Garrison Road when the vehicle left the road on a curve, according to a preliminary crash report. The motorcycle struck a culvert, then a pole before coming to a rest, authorities said.

Adams died, and no others were listed in the report as injured.

Weather was clear, and the road was dry at the time of the wreck, according to the report.

At least 358 have died on Arkansas roads so far this year, preliminary numbers indicate.