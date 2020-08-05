Car-Mart opens up

its 150th dealership

Rogers-based America's Car-Mart has opened a dealership in Chattanooga, Tenn., its 150th location and its second for fiscal 2020.

The dealership is located at 5701 Ringgold Road and will be managed by Char Green, with the assistance of Heather Horn. The new lot is Car-Mart's seventh Tennessee location.

"We're excited about joining the Chattanooga community. It's a growing area with a lot of potential," Green said in a statement.

In June, America's Car-Mart reported yearly revenue of $744.6 million, up from $669.1 million in 2019. Net income for the period was $51.3 million, or $7.39 a share, compared with $47.6 million, or $6.73 a share, for the year before. The company is expected to release its first-quarter earnings on Aug. 17 after the market closes.

In late March, Car-Mart said it would borrow up to an additional $30 million under an established loan and security agreement as a precautionary measure in the face of the coronavirus outbreak.

Car-Mart has more than 81,000 customers and more than 2,000 employees, and it operates dealerships in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

-- John Magsam

Senator seeks probe

over Kodak trading

Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Tuesday asked the Securities and Exchange Commission to investigate potential insider trading related to Eastman Kodak's recent announcement that it would receive a $765 million government loan to start producing chemical ingredients for pharmaceuticals.

The day before the loan was announced, more than 1 million shares of Kodak's stock traded hands, compared with a daily average of 236,479 over the past year, Warren, D-Mass., said in a letter to SEC Chairman Jay Clayton. Kodak's stock price rose about 20% that day, July 27, and increased more than 200% the next day when the loan was announced.

Before the announcement, James Continenza, Kodak's executive chairman, purchased about 46,700 shares, Warren said.

Continenza has regularly purchased Kodak stock since joining the company in 2013 and hasn't sold a single share, the company said.

-- The Washington Post

Index climbs 6.83,

closes day at 425.64

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Tuesday at 425.64, up 6.83.

"Stocks finished slightly higher as investors wait on a new coronavirus-aid bill with the rally in tech-related stocks and as trillions of dollars in monetary and fiscal stimulus lifted the S&P 500 to within about 3% of February's record high," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.