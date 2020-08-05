Off The Wire

FOOTBALL

Patterson apologizes

TCU football Coach Gary Patterson issued a statement Tuesday, apologizing for repeating a racial slur while telling one of his players to stop using it. Patterson repeated the slur to linebacker Dylan Jordan on Sunday to emphasize his point that Jordan should not use the slur during team meetings. "I met with our Seniors and Leadership Council last night about how we move forward as a team, together," Patterson posted on his Twitter handle. "We are committed as individuals and as a program to fighting racial injustice of any kind. I apologize for the use of a word that, in any context, is unacceptable. I have always encouraged our players to do better and be better and I must live by the same standards." TCU Chancellor Victor Boschini described the incident to the school's student media by saying "it was a teachable moment for him [Patterson] and many others." The Big 12 is not expected to discipline or reprimand Patterson, calling it an "institutional matter." A source said Patterson is not expected to face internal discipline for the matter.

Stafford's virus test false

The Detroit Lions removed Matthew Stafford from the covid-IR list, saying he received a false positive test result. The list was created for players who either test positive for covid-19 or have been in close contact with an infected person. Stafford was listed on it Saturday, but the team said Tuesday his testing sequence for the pre-entry period was: negative, negative, false positive -- then the next three tests were all negative. "To be clear, Matthew does NOT have COVID-19 and never has had COVID-19 and the test in question was a False-Positive," the team said in a statement. "Also, all of Matthew's family have been tested and everyone is negative."

BASKETBALL

Grizzlies lose Jackson

The Memphis Grizzlies will be without forward-center Jaren Jackson Jr. for whatever remains of this season after he hurt his left knee. The Grizzlies announced Tuesday that Jackson was injured when he landed awkwardly after making contact with an opponent while contesting a shot Monday. Further evaluation found a meniscus tear in his left knee. Jackson is expected to make a full recovery. Jackson, the No. 4 overall selection in the 2018 draft out of Michigan State, is second on the Grizzlies with 17.4 points per game. Jackson scored 33 points in the Grizzlies' opening loss to Portland in the seeding games.

BASEBALL

Sources: 28 to stay on roster

Major League Baseball and the players' union plan to maintain 28-man rosters through the end of the postseason amid continued challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic, two people familiar with the matter said. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday night because the agreement had not been announced. The move is pending the approval of team owners in an upcoming vote. Rosters are set to shrink from 30 to 28 on Thursday, and the union has told players to expect them to remain that size through the completion of the World Series. The sides had originally agreed to cut rosters to 26 players Aug. 20. Taxi squads will be expanded from three to five players, the people said. Before the pandemic shut down spring training and prompted MLB to set a shortened 60-game schedule, the league and union had agreed to expand active rosters from 25 to 26 this season.

Ohtani's 2020 pitching over

Shohei Ohtani won't pitch again this season for the Los Angeles Angels after straining his right forearm in his second start, Manager Joe Maddon said. Ohtani likely will return to the Angels' lineup as their designated hitter this week, Maddon said Tuesday night before the club opened a road series against the Seattle Mariners. The Angels' stance on Ohtani is unsurprising after the club announced he had strained the flexor pronator mass near the elbow of his pitching arm. The two-way star's recovery from the strain requires him to abstain from throwing for four to six weeks, which covers most of the shortened 2020 season. "I'm not anticipating him pitching at all this year," Maddon said. "Any kind of throwing program is going to be very conservative." Ohtani was injured Sunday in the second inning of his second start since returning to the mound after Tommy John surgery in late 2018. Ohtani issued five walks during the 42-pitch inning against the Houston Astros, with his velocity dropping later in the frame.

TENNIS

Qualifier ousts 2 seed

Slovenian qualifier Kaja Juvan upset second-seeded Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic 1-6, 7-5, 6-4 on Tuesday in the first round of the Palermo Ladies Open in Palermo, Italy, the first official tennis tournament since March. The WTA tournament marks the return of tour-level tennis -- men's or women's -- after a five-month break for the coronavirus pandemic. Juvan will next face Camila Giorgi, who became the fourth Italian to progress to the second round after beating Rebecca Peterson 7-5, 6-4. Top-seeded Petra Martic eased into the second round with a 6-0, 6-3 win over Alison Van Uytvanck. The Croatian will face Russian qualifier Ludmilla Samsonova, who beat Kirsten Flipkens 6-4, 6-2.