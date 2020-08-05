ORT adding Friday night, Saturday hours in Rogers

An Ozark Regional Transit bus leaves a stop Friday July 10, 2020 in downtown Rogers. Ozark Regional Transit is making several changes this week aimed at making public transit service in Rogers more responsive to riders. Beginning Monday, public transit in Rogers will offer more stops, better coordination with the existing On-Demand Transit service and longer hours.(NWA Democrat-Gazette/Spencer Tirey)

ROGERS -- Ozark Regional Transit will extend public transit hours in Rogers beginning Friday and add Saturday service.

Riders can use the service until 10 p.m. Friday and from 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday to make it easier to go to restaurants and bars and evening entertainment events.

"The additional operating hours, coupled with the on-demand transit improvements implemented on July 13, will be monitored with the rest of the system going forward," according to a news release. "It is hoped that these added features to Rogers' overall transit infrastructure will serve to more effectively boost local businesses in the area."

Bus ridership is free in the city.

On-demand transit is an application-based, real-time route service similar to ride hailing apps.

In typical fixed-route service, the bus travels along the same path regardless of the conditions, such as heavy traffic, accidents or construction. The on-demand model allows the bus driver to use any path to get from point A to point B, avoiding known obstacles.

In the on-demand model, the rider can select a pickup location and drop off location and the bus driver can turn around at the nearest safe place in the route and take the passenger directly to their stop.

Rogers has 112 bus stops throughout the city with more being designed and used when needs are determined.

On-Demand Transit is available at www.transit.org or by calling ORT's office at (479) 756-5901 or by downloading the mobile app On-Demand Transit Rider.