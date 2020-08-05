Retired Navy pilot, lawyer seeks spot on Fayetteville City Council

FAYETTEVILLE -- A retired Navy pilot and lawyer who frequently attends and speaks at City Council meetings filed to have a seat of his own.

Peter Tonnessen, 69, is seeking the Ward 3 position held by Sarah Bunch, who is running for reelection. Ward 3 covers the northeast part of town, including the Northwest Arkansas Mall, Lake Fayetteville and Gulley Park.

Tonnessen moved to the city in 2011 from Colorado and said he fell in love with the people. However, he has grown increasingly displeased with the local government, he said.

"I want it to be like the people here. I want it to be quiet and peaceful and humble and kind and gentle," Tonnessen said. "Then I ran into the city government and got my dander up."

Tonnessen referred to an "effete elite" of people who the council tries to cater to at the expense of residents who think differently. He sharply criticized the administration's push for special elections deciding $226 million in bond issues last year and the 2016 millage election to expand the Fayetteville Public Library.

Major public projects should be decided in general elections with high voter participation, not special elections that garner a fraction of the turnout, Tonnessen said. Millions of dollars in taxpayer money should be spent on essential services, such as police, fire and roads, not an arts corridor or unnecessary library expansion, he said.

"Basically, it's the lack of integrity," Tonnessen said. "They're just treating the taxpaying majority of voters with contempt while spending their money on frivolities and not paying attention to the important things."

Council members earn $1,042 per month and serve four-year terms.

Municipal filings end at noon today. The nonpartisan election is Nov. 3.