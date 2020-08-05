Rogers panel approves building projects

ROGERS -- An organization that serves people with intellectual and developmental disabilities got the OK to expand.

The Planning Commission on Tuesday approved Bost Inc.'s plans to add a 2,860-square-foot office building and buildings totaling 6,360 square feet for residential care onto its facility on West Oak Street.

The commission voted to allow Magnolia Farms Townhomes to add 14 townhomes to West Oliver Drive.

"I think it's great to have townhomes there. For the families that live there, they'll have the trail right in front of them," Efren Coello, resident, said to the commission.

Plans for Rent N Roll Tire Express, a 7,800-square-foot tire shop at 3405 W. Walnut St., also got the green light as well as plans for Hudson Station, a 28,000-square-foot office and warehouse building on about 2.5 acres at 3005 W. Hudson Road.

They approved a request by Candlewood Corne to rezone 3850 S. Pope Road from agricultural and residential multifamily to residential single family, which allows single family homes to be there.

The commission denied a request by the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion to change city-approved plans for its expansion. The concert venue asked to not have the planned street parking along West Northgate Road, citing safety concerns. The parking is to be available to the public when the venue isn't hosting concerts. City staff had recommended the panel deny the request.

The Planning Commission held its meeting via Zoom, a video conferencing service, in light of the covid-19 pandemic. All items passed unanimously.