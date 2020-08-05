Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Cooking Families Core values App Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Seven candidates file for positions on Little Rock board

by Rachel Herzog | Today at 5:10 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption FILE — Little Rock City Hall is shown in this 2019 file photo. ( Gavin Lesnick)

At-large City Director Dean Kumpuris filed for reelection to the Little Rock Board of Directors on Wednesday, joining six other candidates who have filed to run for contested seats on the board in November, the city clerk said Wednesday.

Three at-large seats and the position representing Ward 4 on the city board are up for grabs.

No candidates had filed to run against Kumpuris for the at-large Position 8 as of Wednesday evening.

Three candidates have filed for at-large Position 9. Leron McAdoo, Rohn Muse and Antwan Phillips are seeking the seat now held by at-large City Director Gene Fortson, who is not seeking reelection.

At-large City Director Joan Adcock, who holds Position 10, has filed to run for reelection. Greg Henderson has filed to challenge her for the seat.

Ward 4 incumbent Capi Peck has filed for reelection. No one else had filed Wednesday for the Ward 4 seat.

The filing deadline is Aug. 14 at noon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT