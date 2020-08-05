Star City properly motivated

Optimism has been the driving force for the Star City boys basketball team since it has been allowed to hold on-campus workouts. But Coach Reggie Turner also can sense anxiousness.

"Like any other team, they want to get out there and really play," said Turner, who's in his first season as head coach after Johnny Taylor left in June for the same position at Farmington. "They just haven't been able to do that. A lot of the things we've been doing is fundamental work, shooting drills, footwork drills and ball-handling drills. They've gotten use to that.

"The only thing they haven't gotten use to is not being able to compete against each other every day. They're kind of getting tired of that. But like I told them, it's something that we just have to do right now in order for us to have a season later."

Turner has been installing a "finish" mentality in his players. The Bulldogs went 13-11 last season but fell one game short of earning a berth in the Class 4A South Regional tournament by losing four of their last five games. That ending has stuck with the Bulldogs.

"We probably had three or four games where we didn't play well and probably should've won," said Turner, who served as an assistant under Taylor. "I think the expectation is always to be playing in the postseason where you have a shot at regionals and ultimately a shot at the state tournament.

"To come up one game short at going to regionals, that was tough. So that's kind of what we're setting our sights on. I think they'll be hungry enough to go out and try to make it happen."

The Bulldogs lost seven seniors from last season's team, but they'll have 5-11 guard Marvion Scott returning after a junior season in which he averaged 26 points per game.

Turner said he isn't going to deviate much from the team's style of play. He plans to push a fast pace while operating out of a free-flowing offense.

"I just want to try to play to the strengths of the kids," he said. "I've got a bunch of good athletes that will be able to get up and down the floor and create their own shots. In workouts, they've been doing a really good job.

"We're limited in what we can do right now. But the guys have been coming in and doing as much as they can to try to get ready for this upcoming season, however that may go."

HOT SPRINGS BOYS

Honoring Cooper

The new Trojan Arena in Hot Springs is set to open this fall, and the administration made sure to honor one of its own.

The district unveiled the Aaron Thomas Cooper Weight Room, which was dedicated in honor of the late assistant basketball coach who died in May after a brief illness.

Several Hot Springs administrators, including Athletic Director Rodney Echols and boys Coach Antoni Lasker, joined Mills Coach Raymond Cooper and his wife Treva, who are Aaron's parents, during the dedication. Aaron Cooper spent two years as an assistant with the Trojans.

"His impact on our program and young men was huge," Lasker said during his remarks.

Lasker also spoke fondly about the arena, which replaces Trojan Gymnasium.

"It's huge," he said. "Having world-class facilities to go along with what we are trying to accomplish with our students and the young people of our community ... it's a huge deal."

ASHDOWN BOYS

Moving on up

Eric Cross, 26, is set to carve his own path as boys basketball coach at Ashdown.

"Man, big shoes to fill for sure," he said about replacing James Smith. "I'm excited about the challenge, though. I've learned a lot under [Smith] over the last two years."

Smith, who'd previously coached at Marked Tree, Lake Village and Fouke, had been at the helm since 2012 and led the Panthers to their first state title in 2019. He also captured a championship at Marked Tree in 1988.

Cross, a 2012 graduate of Ashdown, spent the past two years as the school's junior high coach and an assistant under Smith. Prior to that, he was an assistant girls basketball coach at Lake Village.

TIP-INS

No distractions

There were five juniors selected to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps girls basketball team last season, and all committed to Division I schools before their senior campaigns kicked off.

Those decisions also ensured the quintet won't have recruitment hanging over their heads during their senior year.

Batesville guard Izzy Higginbottom (Missouri), Fort Smith Northside guard Jersey Wolfenbarger (Arkansas) and Bentonville center Maryum Dauda (Baylor) were all first-teamers, while Little Rock Christian forward Wynter Rogers (West Virginia) and Northside forward Tracey Bershers (Oklahoma State) earned second-team honors.

There are several other seniors drawing attention, such as Joe T. Robinson's Alex Rouse and North Little Rock's Arin Freeman. Another top upperclassmen was taken off the board Friday when Little Rock Central guard Lauryn Pendleton announced her commitment to Arkansas State University.